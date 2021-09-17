Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total value of C$630,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,394,030.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.

Shares of TSE WDO traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.29. The company had a trading volume of 522,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,088. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.87.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

