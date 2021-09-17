Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $80,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.00. The company had a trading volume of 378,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. The firm has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.