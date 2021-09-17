Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Decreased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $50,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

