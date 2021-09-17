Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 558,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.07. 671,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

