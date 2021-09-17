Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $243.83. 47,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

