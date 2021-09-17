Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $100.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

