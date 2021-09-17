VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 87.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.95. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,008. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31.

