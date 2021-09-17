Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 100,000 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 239,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

FLTR opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

