US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cameco were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 142.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 385,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 226,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $2,001,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $24.03 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

