Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,245,000 after buying an additional 151,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,281,000 after buying an additional 190,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 227,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

