Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 8.5% of Discerene Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 216,844 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 93,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 79,430 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.58. 1,150,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,324,430. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

