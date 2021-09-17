U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $475.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

