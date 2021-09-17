TrueFi (TRU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.10 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $78.10 million and $28.39 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00769841 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.