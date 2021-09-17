Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.85. The company had a trading volume of 286,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average is $235.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.58.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

