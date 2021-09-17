Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,900 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. NetEase comprises about 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NetEase by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NetEase by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after acquiring an additional 335,566 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,780,000 after acquiring an additional 171,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 157,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

