Trivest Advisors Ltd Grows Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 694.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 812,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 710,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $828,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 258.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,037.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 395,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,195. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

