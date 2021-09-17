Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Shares of 213,000 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 213,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,829,000. Coupa Software accounts for about 5.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,039 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,756. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $243.92. 36,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

