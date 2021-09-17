Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Datadog accounts for about 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.87. The company had a trading volume of 94,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,791. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,260,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,550,804 shares of company stock worth $199,757,049. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

