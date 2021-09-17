Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TRIL opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.21. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.