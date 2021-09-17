TotalEnergies’ (TTE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $46.11 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

