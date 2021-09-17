Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

TBPH stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $504.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

