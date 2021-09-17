The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 5.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 197,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $183.42. 457,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,883. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $333.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.38.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.