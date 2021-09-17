The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The Timken has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,002,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after buying an additional 248,031 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

