The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.72. 1,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $856.82 million, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,964 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $9,103,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $8,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

