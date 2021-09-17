The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $34.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 102,561 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 22.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 78.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 81.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. 138,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

