The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

