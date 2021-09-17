The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Danske upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $37.69 on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $44.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.