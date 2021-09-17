TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,564,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software and a line of electric vehicles. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development.

