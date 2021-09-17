Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,779. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tenneco by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenneco by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.