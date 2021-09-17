Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $457.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $457.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teleflex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 61.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 66.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $3,014,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 98.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

TFX traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $387.54. 1,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,299. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.40. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

