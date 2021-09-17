Tammy Mahoney Sells 8,000 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.54 on Friday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 742,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

