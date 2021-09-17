Swiss National Bank Sells 6,000 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,572 shares during the period.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,982.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.