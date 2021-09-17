Swiss National Bank Sells 13,300 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,399 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 48.0% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 98,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

