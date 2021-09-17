Steven Humphreys Sells 25,000 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a PE ratio of -479.75 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 308.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 189,063 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 814,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth $11,437,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

