State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 46,435 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 168.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

