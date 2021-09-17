State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.37 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,149,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

IR stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

