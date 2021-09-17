State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $25,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,945 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.95. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

