SPINDLE Achieves Market Capitalization of $512,170.19 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $512,170.19 and $750.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,046.70 or 0.99928873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00071320 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.76 or 0.00846991 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00417427 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00308072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00065305 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

