Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00133661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.27 or 0.00769407 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

