SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Shares Up 0.4%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.81. 6,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 8,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.33% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

