Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 12,953 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

