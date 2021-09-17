Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.09 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,671.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

