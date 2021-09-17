Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Drops By 65.3%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptimumBank by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OptimumBank by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptimumBank stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

