Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Declines By 60.2%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the August 15th total of 1,322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 526.0 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

