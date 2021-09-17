Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Declines By 60.2%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the August 15th total of 1,322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 526.0 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
