Short Interest in MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Rises By 200.0%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MNBEY remained flat at $$54.80 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MinebeaMitsumi has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $56.65.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

