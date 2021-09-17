Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Drops By 58.7%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,216. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

