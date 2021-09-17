Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Drops By 53.6%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

