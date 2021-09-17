Short Interest in KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Increases By 150.0%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

KLDI remained flat at $$6.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KLDiscovery has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLDiscovery will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

