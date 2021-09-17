Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Expands By 305.9%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 305.9% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

IDEXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

