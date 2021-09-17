Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Drops By 54.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $59.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth $319,000.

